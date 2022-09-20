Several leaders, including Nitin Gadkari, Vinod Tawde, and others paid their tributes to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on the occasion of the Jyoti Jyot Divas 2022 of the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Ji was the is the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Nanak's words are registered in the form of 974 poetic hymns, or shabda, in the holy text of Sikhism, the Guru Granth Sahib.

Nitin Gadkari Tweeted:

Vinod Tawde Tweets:

ਧੰਨ ਧੰਨ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ ਤੇ ਮੈਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਮ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। सिख पंथ के संस्थापक गुरु नानक देव जी के ज्योति ज्योत दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि कोटि नमन। गुरु नानक देव जी के विचार, शिक्षाएँ और मानवता की सेवा के प्रति उनका संकल्प हमारे लिए एक प्रेरणा पुंज है। pic.twitter.com/hdUqhbnUN2 — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) September 20, 2022

Hardeep Singh Puri Paid His Tributes to Founder of Sikhism:

ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ पहले पातशाह, धन-धन श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के ज्योति-ज्योत दिवस पर कोटि-कोटि नमन | गुरु साहिब जी का 'नाम जपो, कीरत करो, वंड छको' का सिद्धांत पूरी मानव जाति के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणा का स्रोत रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/7Y1uebDJT2 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 20, 2022

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tweeted:

प्रथम पातशाही साहिब श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के ज्योति ज्योत दिवस पर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करता हूं। 'नाम जपो,किरत करो और वंड छको' के मंत्र से ही मानवता का उद्धार होगा। आपके आशीर्वाद से सेवा व परोपकार की पवित्र ज्योत प्रत्येक हृदय में आलोकित रहे; श्रीचरणों में यही प्रार्थना करता हूं! pic.twitter.com/8tO3fCam4K — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)