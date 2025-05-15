The young Indian freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar fought to see India free from the British Raj. Born on May 15, 1907, in Naughara in Ludhiana, demonstrated a rebellious spirit from a young age, refusing to salute British officers who visited his school. He became a part of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, an organisation initiated by Bhagat Singh in 1926. He participated in many activities to evoke national consciousness among the Indian youth. The Lahore conspiracy case was a pivotal event in India’s struggle for independence, following the demise of Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru were convicted in the case, which stemmed from the killing of Superintendent of Police John Saunders. They were hanged by the British government on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail. Each year, the birth anniversaries of these martyrs are honoured by the citizens of India, remembering their valour and spirit.

Remembering the Indian Revolutionary Sukhdev Thapar

