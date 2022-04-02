Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is mostly celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. Ugadi commemorates the start of a new year. PM Narendra Modi, EAM S. Jaishankar, and others took to Twitter on Saturday to greet everyone on the festive occasion.

PM Narendra Modi:

Best wishes on the special occasion of Ugadi. pic.twitter.com/1aAeMDARsg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

EAM S Jaishankar Tweeted:

Warm greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navatri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa. A time of hope and renewal, may these festivals bring health, happiness and prosperity. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 2, 2022

Union Minister Smriti Irani:

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. May the New Year bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives. pic.twitter.com/orH0V0BN9E — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 2, 2022

G Kishan Reddy on Occasion of Ugadi:

My best wishes and heartiest greetings to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of #Ugadi. May your new year be filled with good health, happiness & prosperity.#HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/1vWJS4hVHe — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 2, 2022

Dharmendra Pradhan Tweeted:

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. May the new year bring positive energy and fill everyone’s home with warmth, abundance and happiness. pic.twitter.com/6GPld1psuc — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 2, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi:

आज देश के विभिन्न प्रांतों में, लोग अलग-अलग त्योहार मना रहे हैं - चैत्र नवरात्रि, नवरेह, उगादी, गुड़ी पड़वा, सजीबू चेइराओबा और चेटीचंड। आशा करता हूँ, नया साल सब के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लाए। सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2022

