Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is mostly celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. Ugadi commemorates the start of a new year. PM Narendra Modi, EAM S. Jaishankar, and others took to Twitter on Saturday to greet everyone on the festive occasion.

PM Narendra Modi:

EAM S Jaishankar Tweeted: 

Union Minister Smriti Irani: 

G Kishan Reddy on Occasion of Ugadi:

Dharmendra Pradhan Tweeted: 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)