Mumbai, October 15: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi and other politicians today extended greetings on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, also known as Dussehra and Dasara. A Hindu festival, Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra is celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It literally translates as the victorious tenth day.

विजया दशमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। दशहरा, बुराई पर अच्‍छाई की विजय का प्रतीक है। यह त्‍योहार हमें नैतिकता, भलाई और सदाचार के रास्‍ते पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है। मेरी शुभकामना है कि यह पर्व देशवासियों के जीवन में समृद्धि व प्रसन्नता का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021

विजयादशमी के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएं। Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

Happy Dussehra/ Vijaya Dashami to all! pic.twitter.com/YEZapqGmIf — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 15, 2021

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. pic.twitter.com/RflYn0cv5Q — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 15, 2021

