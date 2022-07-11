The annual observance of World Population Day is marked on July 11 to raise awareness of global population issues. According to the United Nations Population Fund, the world population will hit the 8 billion mark in 2022. This year's theme for Population Day is "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all - Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all." To celebrate the day established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme, Twitterati shared messages, quotes, thought-provoking posters, images and sayings. World Population Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, UN's Goal and Significance of Celebrating the Occasion That Raises Awareness About Global Population Issues.

Let's work together to ensure our planet can support our needs & those of future generations. Let's protect human rights & the ability of all individuals to make informed choices about whether and when to have children. -- @antonioguterres on Monday's #WorldPopulationDay. pic.twitter.com/GQPawHPHc6 — United Nations (@UN) July 11, 2022

Population control which mean Happy Healthy and Wealthy people "जनसंख्या नियंत्रण" "World Population Day" pic.twitter.com/4CrF7h8cbE — Shah2Virat (@shah2virat1) July 11, 2022

On this occasion of #WorldPopulationDay instead of controlling the growth of every other species let us pledge to control the growth of our own. Wish you a very happy World Population Day. Focus on the population to fight poverty and illiteracy. pic.twitter.com/5lXmpgkOfV — Abhishek Panwar (@AbhishekPanwarV) July 11, 2022

On July 11, 1987, the world's population exceeded approximately 5 billion. UNFPA of the United Nations Population Fund called this day World Population Day in 1989. By the time we reach 2100, it is expected that the number will exceed about 9 billion. pic.twitter.com/tp5kFa92Fy — 内田 吏 (Uchida Osamu) (@Osam_U) July 10, 2022

