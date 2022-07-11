The annual observance of World Population Day is marked on July 11 to raise awareness of global population issues. According to the United Nations Population Fund, the world population will hit the 8 billion mark in 2022. This year's theme for Population Day is "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all - Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all." To celebrate the day established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme, Twitterati shared messages, quotes, thought-provoking posters, images and sayings. World Population Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, UN's Goal and Significance of Celebrating the Occasion That Raises Awareness About Global Population Issues.

