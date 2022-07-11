World Population Day is a global event marked yearly to promote and raise awareness about population issues. The occasion focuses on the need and significance of taking the growing world population issue seriously. The event was established by the then-Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989. World Population Day 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, July 11, to create a better future for all people. According to the official website of the United Nations, after 2011, when the global population was 7 billion, the figure reached 8 billion on the scale bringing about attendant responses. Some sources claim that the planet's population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. Ergo, it is a desideratum of the time to tackle and control the growing human population. This article has covered the history, theme, importance and everything you must know about World Population Day! List of 5 Most And 5 Least Populated Countries of The World.

World Population Day 2022 Theme

Each year the theme of the event is decided to keep in mind how the world's population growth challenges can be addressed. The theme for World Population Day 2022 is "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all – Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all". Thought-Provoking Sayings by Influential Personalities on Population to Drive the Point Home.

World Population Day History

The yearly observance of Population Day was set up by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989. The idea was inspired by looking at the public interest in Five Billion Day on July 11, 1987. The approximate date on which the global population count reached five billion people. This original date was set as World Population Day by the United Nations General Assembly, and resolution 45/216 made this official in December 1990.

World Population Day UN's Aim & Significance

The primary focus of observing World Population Day is to increase awareness among the general public about the various population mess. To manage the issue, the UN Population Division collaborates closely with the funds, different programmes, agencies and bodies of the UN system. They execute the work programme on population and in the follow-up to the International Conference on Population and Development. The rise in the human population and excessive consumption habits by wealthy countries put a lot of pressure on the human communities and ecosystem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 07:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).