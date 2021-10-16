World Food Day 2021 is celebrated today across the globe. Every year on October 16, the international day is celebrated worldwide to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. World Food Day 2021 theme is “Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow”. The official website of FAO states - We can all become Food Heroes and is about celebrating Food Heroes. To observe this wonderful day, we bring you a collection of quotes about food that will make you think, inspire and of course share it with your friends! October 16, 2021: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Events Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

1. “If More of Us Valued Food and Cheer and Song Above Hoarded Gold, It Would Be a Merrier World.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien

2. “There Are People in the World So Hungry, That God Cannot Appear to Them Except in the Form of Bread.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

3. “There Is No Love Sincerer Than the Love of Food.” ― George Bernard Shaw, Man and Superman

4. “You Don’t Need a Silver Fork To Eat Good Food.” – Paul Prudhomme

5. “I Like Food. I Like Eating. And I Don’t Want To Deprive Myself of Good Food.” – Sarah Michelle Gellar

6. “One Cannot Think Well, Love Well, Sleep Well, if One Has Not Dined Well.” – Virginia Woolf

7. “Food Is Your Body’s Fuel. Without Fuel, Your Body Wants To Shut Down.” – Ken Hill

8. “So Long as You Have Food in Your Mouth, You Have Solved All Questions for the Time Being.” – Franz Kafka

9. “The Only Think I Like Better Than Talking About Food Is Eating.” – John Walters

10. “Baking Cookies Is Comforting, and Cookies Are the Sweetest Little Bit of Comfort Food. They Are Very Bite-Sized and Personal.” – Sandra Lee

11. “One Should Eat To Live, Not Live To Eat.” – Moliere

12. “Life Is Uncertain. Eat Dessert First.” – Ernestine Ulmer

