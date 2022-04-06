In order to create awareness about Autism, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday took to Twitter and urged citizens to contact the MCGM hospital's department of psychiatry and paediatrics for diagnosis and treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder. "Early diagnosis and intervention is most helpful and can improve behavior, skills, and language development," the BMC said in a tweet.

Check tweet:

Early diagnosis and intervention is most helpful and can improve behavior, skills and language development. Contact MCGM hospital's department of psychiatry and paediatrics for diagnosis & further line of treatment of #AutismSpectrumDisorder#AutismAwarness #AutismAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/fudhUup17K — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 6, 2022

