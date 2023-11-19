Despite her initial success in reaching the Top 20 Semifinals in Miss Universe 2023, Shweta Sharda faced disappointment as she was unable to secure a spot in the final Top 10 candidates out of the 84 participants in the Miss Universe competition. Although her journey may have concluded at this stage, Sharda's presence and representation undoubtedly left a lasting impact, showcasing her talent and charisma on the prestigious global platform. Miss Universe 2023 Top 5: Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild, Miss Puerto Rico Karla Guilfú Among 5 Contestants to Advance to Q&A Round!

Check Out Miss Universe 2023 Update:

GOOD LUCK, MISS PHILIPPINES! 👑 JUST IN: Michelle Dee enters the #MissUniverse2023 Top 10! 📷 Miss Universe/YouTube pic.twitter.com/YPinOxkkAL — Daily Guardian (@dailyguardianph) November 19, 2023

