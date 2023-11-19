After a wonderful round where the Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 contestants walked the ramp in evening gown, top 5 were announced. Miss Universe Australia Moraya Wilson, Miss Universe Puerto Rico Karla Guilfú, Miss Universe Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe Thailand Anntonia Porsild and Miss Universe Colombia Camila Avella are the top 5 contestants of the 72nd Miss Universe beauty pageant. One of the top contenders, Miss Universe Phillippines Michelle Dee surprisingly could not make to the last 5.

