Mehndi and festivals have different connections when it comes to celebrating those days in India as women beautify their hands with special henna patterns to get the perfect festive feels altogether. New Year 2022 is no new as we know that you're looking for some exclusive Mehndi Design Tutorial and guess what? We've got all that ready for you! Just scroll down to watch the videos. You will find a bunch of videos for New Year 2022 mehndi designs, easy henna patterns to apply on hands, simple Indian mehndi designs for hands and so on.

New Year 2022 Mehndi Patterns

Mehndi Designs to Adorn This New Year

Beautiful Henna Designs for HNY 2022

Simple and Easy Mehndi Designs

New Patterns of Mehndi to Draw

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)