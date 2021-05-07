#100MostHandsomeMen2021 Trends on Twitter & BTS Dominates the Timeline!
💜ᗷTS⟭⟬💜 for sure 😍😍😍😍😍 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/T7nuYRa9dK
— Aleza Vanya 💜💜 (@AlezaVanya) May 7, 2021
ARMY Nominates Kim Taehyung!
I nominate #KimTaehyung for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 he is truly the prince charming pic.twitter.com/QaRVYosMSV
— Rukhsar (@Rukhsar61812390) May 6, 2021
More Kim Taehyung, aka V's Pics
I nominate Kim Taehyung from @BTS_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is beautiful inside out 💜 pic.twitter.com/yl4ik68nYj
— ILOVEBANGTAN ⁷ (@OT7WRECKEDD) May 7, 2021
BTS Member Jin Too Dominates the Viral Hashtag!
I nominate kim seokjin from @BTS_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 in #Tbworld2021 (I swear he is the most deserving one) pic.twitter.com/U4pL2kh5zT pic.twitter.com/fSsZfVEhWw
— Tasmiah Tofia 🇧🇩 (@AgustDmeow7) May 6, 2021
Cuteness, Suga!
I nominate min yoongi for the most handsome men 2021 💜💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/K2eIU5AQV5
— Record_Breaker's๛7 (@Agustd_0007) May 7, 2021
Hugger, J-Hope
I nominated JUNG HOSEOK @BTS_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021
You have doubt??? I don't think you have too.... pic.twitter.com/Ylh1jkjxLz
— Golden_hyung (@golden_hyung77) May 7, 2021
Jeon Jungkook!
I nominate JEON JUNGKOOK for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 pic.twitter.com/FekTPSh90A
— Kikooki (@Kikooki6) May 6, 2021
Rap Monster RM
I nominate mr, kim namjoon from @bts_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 pic.twitter.com/tczUsUfy6X
— Spread the love! (@BragaKh) May 6, 2021
'7 Most Beautiful People in the World' ARMY
I nominate:
Kim Namjoon
Kim Seokjin
Min Yoongi
Jung Hoseok
Park Jimin
Kim Taehyung
Jeon Jungkook
💜7 most beautiful people in the world💜 pic.twitter.com/MjejZ9XeQ3
— 💛⟭⟬Cocomolala⟬⟭🧈 (@park_chimmys) May 6, 2021
