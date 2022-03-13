A passenger slipped and fell while boarding a moving local train at Wadala Railway station, but was saved from slipping into the gap between the moving train and the platform by alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Netrapal Singh. The incident took place at Wadala Railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 13. The Central Railway shared the clip on its official Twitter handle and urged people not to board or deboard a moving train.

