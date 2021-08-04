Boxer Lovlina Borgohain settled for bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 in the welterweight (69kg) after losing semifinals clash to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli. Borgohain's bronze was India's third medal at the ongoing Summer Games. Meanwhile, Amul celebrated her bronze medal in its latest topical.

Check Amul's Latest Topical

