Famous businessman and Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user who enquired about his religion last year. The user quoted, "I know it's a stupid question to ask but then let me be stupid aap Punjabi hai Sir? (Are you Punjabi, sir?)". As the CEO of the Mahindra Group gave a befitting reply to the user, he wrote, " Not a stupid question but my straight answer is that I’m an Indian..".

Check Out Anand Mahindra's Perfect Answer About His Religion Below:

Not a stupid question but my straight answer is that I’m an Indian.. https://t.co/MrrmP9cGuE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 8, 2022

