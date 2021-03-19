Watch Video of New HYBE Office Buildings & Its Luxury Interiors:

K-Pop Fans React to the New Name!

Fans Can't Enough of the Giant Office Space!

hybe labels building so big omg hopefully this kid won't get lost pic.twitter.com/O9HPcyfVtn — 파니 (@Ste_gOsH930) March 19, 2021

The New HYBE Building Is HUGE!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)