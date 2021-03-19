Watch Video of New HYBE Office Buildings & Its Luxury Interiors:
K-Pop Fans React to the New Name!
Can't wait to see BTS, using all these new areas and spaces while being in the new office...!
ITS SO SPACIOUS AND AMAZING 😭👏SO PROUD OF THEM !!
PS: We might be getting RUN BTS as well 😁😆👏#hybe #Jungkook #Taehyung #jimin #jhope #jin #suga #rm #BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/p5GTKVHRnj
— ᴮᴱBTS_UPDATES⁷ (@BTSupdate_7) March 19, 2021
Fans Can't Enough of the Giant Office Space!
hybe labels building so big omg hopefully this kid won't get lost pic.twitter.com/O9HPcyfVtn
— 파니 (@Ste_gOsH930) March 19, 2021
The New HYBE Building Is HUGE!
'HYBE' NEW BUILDING!! WOAAH T'S SO HUGE!!😲 pic.twitter.com/Y0VAX3aSZd
— YUNA ❦ (@YUJUCHIVEX) March 19, 2021
