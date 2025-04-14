Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, the eldest member of K-Pop sensation BTS, is all set to make his solo comeback in May. The 32-year-old idol who was the first Bangtan Sonyeondan member to finish his mandatory military service in June 2024 surprised fans with his solo comeback announcement, marking his first musical project since the release of his debut solo album "Happy" in November last year. On April 14, a Korean news outlet, Newsen, reported that Jin would release a new album in May. In response to the reports, a source from BIGHIT MUSIC shared, "Jin is preparing for a new album with the goal ofreleasing it in May. We plan on releasing details regarding the comeback ast a later date." ‘Kings Are Coming Back!’: ARMY REACTS As BigHit Teases ‘BTS 7 Moments’ Trailer Ahead of OT7 Comeback (Watch Video).

BTS’ Eldest Member Jin to Make Spring Comeback

[🚨] According to Newsen, #JIN will release a new album in May! This will be his first solo comeback in six months. Jin, who made a quick comeback after working hard for his fans, plans to be active in 2025. JIN IS COMING pic.twitter.com/1tpdCj3AH0 — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) April 14, 2025

