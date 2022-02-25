A quick-witted biker took the bull by the thorns and saved an elderly woman who was inches away from getting hit by a tram in Brazil. As soon as the courageous man saw the old lady coming in the way of the tram, he jumped from his bike and pulled her to safety. This entire shocking event was shot on February 22 in the city of Maceio in the northeastern Brazilian state of Alagoas. Narrow Escape! Biker's Life Saved After Mahindra Bolero Crashes Into an Oncoming JCB That Lost Control And Was About To Hit The Man (Watch Shocking Video).

Watch The Incredible CCTV Footage Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)