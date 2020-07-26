It is difficult to be completely safe on the road at all times. Even if you are driving safe, your life can be at risk if the other person loses control. Road accidents are unfortunately too common in the country, but there have been instances where people have miraculously escaped from a terrifying situation, thanks to a third person. A video of such an incident has been shared on Twitter, wherein a biker was saved from a fatal experience because of a JCB that had lost control and was about to hit him. But a speeding Mahindra Bolero crashed right before him and pushed him and his bike to safety. The video is going viral on Twitter. Gujarat: Narrow Escape for Man As Moving Car Catches Fire After Colliding With Pole in Surat; Watch Video.

It is not clear, where the video is taken from but the date stamp shows it occurred yesterday, July 25. In the video, a man is standing with his parked bike at a roadside. A JCB driver loses control and is about to crash into him when a Mahindra SUV rams into it. The vehicle pushes the man and his bike ahead and the blow from the SUV also skids the JCB but doesn't make it fall across. It is definitely a miraculous escape for the biker who doesn't get much hurt by the JCB or the Mahindra Bolero. The car's bumper guard is seen damaged. The video was shared on Twitter with a caption, "ऊपर वाला किसी को बचाना चाहे तो @MahindraBolero भी भेज सकता है." Car Lashed by Waves After Getting Stuck in Sand at Palghar Beach, Narrow Escape for Driver; Watch Video.

Check The Video Here:

The video ends there so it is not known if the two drivers sustained major injuries. But it was certainly a narrow escape for the biker. Check some reactions on Twitter:

Lucky Indeed

Lucky man — Mohan Biyar (@MohanBiyar973) July 26, 2020

Power of a Bolero

Power of Mahindra Bolero. It stopped JCB from toppling. Feels great to have mahindra. — Wilson Singh (@WilsonSingh11) July 26, 2020

Miracle!

Such a miracle! not even south movie's action directors can think of.... God is great! — S.W.O (@gendafull) July 26, 2020

Praising The Car

@MahindraScorpio and @MahindraBolero one of the best cars in India — Shruti Sharma (@iamkratisharma) July 26, 2020

Powerful Car

What a powerful car 😳 — Himangshu Sarma (@HimangshuSarm16) July 26, 2020

Many others have showered praises on the car and its quality that was able to stand strong after speedily bumping into a JCB. It was indeed a miracle that the biker was not seriously injured. Had it not been for the car crash, it could've even cost him his life with the impact in which it was speeding towards the roadside.

