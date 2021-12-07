A small dog named Dash stood fearlessly against a huge mountain lion who comes right up to a glass door at a home in Grand Lake, Colorado. The mountain lion paid Dash a visit at his home, staring continuously at him through the glass door of the veranda. In the scary incident which was recorded by Sarah Bole, the cute pup Dash is seating completely still and silently watching the giant Feline while Ms. Bole desperately tries to call him to her. Her trembling voice can be heard in the video saying: 'Dash get back!' but the little pup stays exactly where he is and continues to stare at the big cat, his tail wagging happily.

Watch The Video Here:

