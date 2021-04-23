BTS for Louis Vuitton! The K-Pop group team up with the fashion house and were officially introduced as the latest house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. ARMY goes crazy on social media as Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga, and Jimin join the French fashion house.

BTS for Louis Vuitton:

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

