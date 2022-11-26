The internet is overloaded with a bundle of fan edits that are as creative as possible. Recently an enthusiastic BTS fan edited visuals of Jungkook's FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem "Dreamers" to the tune of the famous song "Kesariya" from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Interestingly the scenes where the K-pop singer dances in a market area in Qatar gave the same vibes as Ranbir Kapoor dancing in the bylanes of Banaras. The video went crazy viral on social media, and BTS AMRY adores it. BTS X Samantha's Pushpa Item Song 'Oo Antava Maava' Is LIT AF! Watch RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook's Groove in Viral Fan Edit.

Watch The Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala (@jhunjhunastic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)