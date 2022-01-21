BTS X Bollywood Mashups are always fun. However this time it's BTS x Tollywood. A fan handle on Instagram edited BTS' Luv choreography video with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Pushpa item song, "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava". Within no time, the reel grabbed a lot of attention from the ARMY with its amazing edit skills. The video was shared with the caption, “BTS doesn’t follow the beat, the beat follows BTS." BTS' 7 Fates Chakho Webtoon Teaser Is Super Amazing, Bangtan Boys Unveil Details About Their Interesting Characters (Watch Video).

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Watch: Pushpa's O Antava Mawa Full Song

