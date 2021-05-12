BTS ARMY is trilled as the K-Pop group will be performing their new single 'Butter' at the upcoming BBMAs, two days after the song is officially released. "We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of ‘#BTS_Butter’ will be at this year’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on @nbc," BTS wrote on their official page, with the hashtags #BTS and #BBMAs.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)