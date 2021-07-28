Inspired by her newly-released song, “Don't Go Yet,” Cuban-American singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello has introduced a new TikTok challenge for her scores of fans and followers online. The 24-year-old showed the hook steps as she grooved her way into our hearts.

Check Out Camila Cabello's New TikTok Challenge:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Watch Video of Camila Cabello Fans Taking The Dance Challenge:

Watch Video of Camila Cabello's New Song "Don't Go Yet"

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)