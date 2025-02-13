A cat was on quite an adventurous journey on a grounded flight for over two days after sneaking inside a Ryanair flight and refusing to leave the aircraft, challenging the crew to ‘cat-ch’ the feline on its little ‘hijack’ mission. According to reports, the meowing stowaway was found just before the takeoff. The kitten was feasting on a gerbil-hiding in the electrical bay. The viral video and pictures captured the black-and-white car peering out from its hiding spot. But the cat retreated deeper into the plane’s wiring, ultimately leading to the flight’s cancellation for safety reasons. After an extended standoff, the stowaway finally decided to exit on its own, making a grand runway exit, turning it into a catwalk. The flight scheduled to fly from Rome to Germany remained grounded for two full days before it resumed its journey. This Stylish Photo of Cat Wearing Sunglasses and Scarf, Holding Drink Is Internet's Favourite Cat Meme Template.

Watch Video: Cat ‘Hijacks’ Ryanair Flight to Germany

🐱A cat boarded a plane and grounded flights for two days. A Ryanair Boeing 737 was preparing to take off from Rome to Germany when the crew heard meowing just before passengers were about to board. When they tried to catch it, it escaped into the electronics compartment and hid… pic.twitter.com/F7yrGgpXdx — Uncensored News (@uncensorednews9) February 11, 2025

