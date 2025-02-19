Some bad jokes only deserve collective eye rolls and groans. But it doesn’t seem to be the case with Harshita Jain. Her Instagram reels are currently ruling the internet. Reason? Well, it’s her ability to deliver really poor jokes that never land, yet somehow, she managed to still be funny. The comedian, who hails from Bangalore, has gone viral for her unfunny jokes. The jokes are so bad that the audience can’t help but laugh. Her Instagram comment section is even more hilarious, with netizens calling her the “safest person right now to get arrested for a joke.” Given the ongoing controversies around Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Apoorva Mukhija, Harshita’s newfound fame certainly struck the chord right.

Comedian Harshita Jain Goes Viral for Her Unfunny Joke

The Jokes That Never Land

This Is How the Internet Is Reacting

