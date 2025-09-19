The X Monetisation error, which lasted for hours, affected several users, leading them to believe that the company had shut down this feature. During the extended outage of the Monetisation section on Elon Musk's X platform, netizens shared funny memes, GIFs, and texts. One shared an image from the movie Phir Hera Pheri with the text, "Arey kidhar gaya, yahin toh tha." Another X user commented, "Sounds like a sweet AI-powered data monetization play." A fan account holder said, "Let's go and meet Elon Musk regarding the X Monetisation tab removal." A different person asked, "Why are people happy they removed monetisation from Twitter... Funny people, sha." Another user added, " X Product Head Nikita Bier announced that the issue was fixed. X Monetisation Section Down: Users Report Facing Issues of ‘Blank Page’ While Opening Page; X Staff Responds..

X Product Head Nikita Bier Announces X Monetisation Page Fixed

X Monetisation Gone Funny Meme of "Phir Hera Pheri" Movie

Me and My homies waking up to news of X monetization tab removed : pic.twitter.com/8Q4vKHduSa — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) September 19, 2025

X User Said, “Sounds Like a Sweet AI-Powered Data Monetization Play”

Sounds like a sweet AI-powered data monetization play 🤑 — Four (@Four0905) September 19, 2025

X User Said, “Let’s Go and Meet Elon Musk Regarding X Monetization Tab Removal”

Let's go and meet Elon Musk regarding X Monetization tab removal😭 pic.twitter.com/TnNQqBCAdN — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) September 19, 2025

Why Are People Happy They Removed Monetization From Twitter: Netizen on X

Why are people happy they removed monetization from Twitter 😂😂 Funny people sha — JOSSY4PF (✧ᴗ✧) (@JOSSY4PF) September 19, 2025

