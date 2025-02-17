In the ongoing controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia's "sex with parents" joke on India's Got Latent, YouTuber Samay Raina requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to allow him to record his statement via video conferencing, as he is currently outside the country. However, the Cyber Cell denied the request, saying that Raina must appear in person. The authorities have called Raina to appear before them on February 18, 2025, to record his statement regarding the matter. ‘Free Samay Raina’: Rapper Badshah Supports Comedian at Vadodara Concert Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy (Watch Viral Video).

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Denies Samay Raina’s Request for Video Conferencing Statement

India's Got Latent Row | YouTuber Samay Raina requested Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement through video conferencing. Raina is outside the country right now and, therefore, made this request. Maharashtra Cyber Cell refused to grant any relief to him and said that he… — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)