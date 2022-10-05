Deepak Chahar's 'Mankad' run-out warning for Tristan Stubbs during the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I has indeed gone viral and now, it has become a new template for a traffic awareness video by Delhi Police. Delhi Police's Twitter handle shared a video of Chahar attempting to run out Stubbs at the non-striker's end but eventually does not do so and they added a caption, "On field, it can cost you your wicket On traffic light, a challan ticket Be mindful!"

Delhi Police's Traffic Awareness Video Featuring Deepak Chahar:

On field, it can cost you your wicket On traffic light, a challan ticket Be mindful !#roadsafetyrules#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/OWyujXZ5xN — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 5, 2022

