On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, the women officers of the Delhi police force have given a special tribute to all the women. A video featuring all the lady officers from the police force was shared from the official Twitter handle of Delhi police. The video explains the qualities of a woman and supports the campaign theme for IWD 2022 "Break The Bias". The caption of the post reads, "Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all ! Today we cross our arms to bridge the divide and #BreakTheBias for an equitable world. Shine on…Not just today, but every single day". International Women's Day 2022 Messages & HD Wallpapers: Powerful Quotes, Warm Wishes, HD Images, Sayings And Thoughts To Celebrate The Special Occasion.

Have A Look:

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all ! Today we cross our arms to bridge the divide and #BreakTheBias for an equitable world. Shine on…Not just today, but every single day. #InternationalWomensDay2022 #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/yMrEbbQOXH — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 8, 2022

