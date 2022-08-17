Snakes are reptiles who do not have legs, external ears or even voice. Currently, a YouTuber invented robotic legs for snakes to allow them have limbs and get their vestigial organs in place. Yes, he decided to play God! The engineer, Allen Pan, posted a video on his YouTube channel that showed snake walking with robot legs and leaving the internet amazed! Thanks to the engineer who challenged the nature's constraints by making the artificial limbs to support snakes' movements. The viral clip amassed various likes and comments as users couldn't believe the rare sight! Video Shows 12-ft King Cobra in Thailand Man’s Pickup Truck, and It’s One Hell of a Scary Sight!

Do Snakes Have Legs? Watch Viral Video of Allen Pan Who Introduced Robotic Legs for Snakes:

