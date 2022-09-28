Do you have a pet? If yes, then kindly don't sleep with your mouth open. A 51-year-old woman in Bristol spent three horrendous days in hospital after her daughter's pet dog pooped on her face while she was asleep. The lady identified as Amanda Gommo ended up in hospital with a gastrointestinal infection passed on from her dog, who was also ill with violent diarrhoea. After the messy accident, the woman was kept under observation for three days as the doctors rehydrated her with electrolytes and glucose. Dog Pooping Outside a House Said to be a Case of Racial Hate Crime in UK, Check Other Registered List of Petty Hate Crimes.

Check Out The Tweet:

In Bristol, a dog lady was hospitalized after a dog took a shit on her face & mouth while she slept. Amanda Gommo was snoring peacefully after lunch, At that moment, her chihuahua named Belle suddenly caught an attack of diarrhea, climbed on her owner's face & kicked it right in pic.twitter.com/6mgK0v36Y1 — Amir Ali Nemati (@AmirAliNemati07) September 27, 2022

