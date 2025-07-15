Sunil Patil, popularly known as Dolly Chaiwala, the flamboyant tea seller from Nagpur who rose to fame after his viral interaction with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is now entering the business world with a pan-India franchise model for his brand, Dolly Ki Tapri. Announcing the move via his official Instagram account (@dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur), Dolly Chaiwala shared, “We are super excited to be launching our Dolly franchise tea stores and carts pan India,” and invited followers to apply through a link in his bio. He also revealed three franchise formats through Instagram Stories - a cart stall priced between INR 4.5 lakh and INR 6 lakh, a store model at INR 20-22 lakh, and a flagship cafe ranging from INR 39-43 lakh. 'Chai Bohot Acchi Lagi' Shoaib Akhtar Meets Dolly Chaiwala During ILT20 2025, Ex-Pakistan Pacer Drinks Tea Made By Indian Internet Sensation (Watch Video).

Dolly Chaiwala Announces Nationwide Tea Store Franchise

