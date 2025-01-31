Legendary Pakistan cricketer met India's famous tea seller Dolly Chaiwala during the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament. The former cricketer shared a post on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle where he hailed Dolly Chaiwala for his lovely character. Akhtar captioned the post, "Ran into Dolly Chaiwala at the stadium. What a lovely character with an inspiring story." Dolly Chaiwala is known for his unique chai-making style and entertaining videos, which are being loved by audiences across India. Dolly became viral when a video of him serving his signature chai to Bill Gates went viral. Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar Share Light-Hearted Moment on Field During Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Shoaib Akhtar Meets Dolly Chaiwala

Ran into Dolly Chaiwala at the stadium. What a lovely character with an inspiring story pic.twitter.com/W7lJ1Usefc — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 31, 2025

