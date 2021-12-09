American Neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta teaches his daughter how to make chai (tea) in a viral video and desi netizens can't keep calm! Indians are disappointed with the recipe as Gupta used tea bags and switched to different and weird style of preparing tea, which he claimed to have learned from his mother. See how twitterati reacted and shared funny memes after watching this viral video!

First Watch the Viral Video of Sanjay Gupta Teaching Daughters to Make Tea:

Continuing family tradition, Dr. Sanjay Gupta teaches his daughters the chai recipe he learned from his mother. https://t.co/wVDFVQ6l67 pic.twitter.com/M4gxsjGxqu — CNN (@CNN) December 9, 2021

Now Have a Look at How Desi Netizens Reacted to It!

My Eyes! My Eyes!

Ye kya bawasir bana diya chai ke naam pe Bhai pic.twitter.com/ww1GuI1XpW — Indian Gyaandu (@meme_startup) December 9, 2021

Oh Yes!

Better to drink nothing than to drink such milky chai — Provolone Malone (@RajatGururaj) December 9, 2021

You Sure?

Memes Got a Point

Why is he destroying his mother's reputation — Quote Unquote (@varunoberoi82) December 9, 2021

PUNCH!

like everything else when evolve in America it becomes something different. — Ben N. (@BJJ20170524) December 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)