A shocking video of an individual being chased by an angry elephant has gone viral on social media. The man can be seen racing for his life and falling down in the footage, which was filmed by a visitor in a safari vehicle. After a while of vigorously chasing the man, the elephant came to a halt. “It is chasing him. They are disturbing him. They could have been killed, [sic]” said the person recording the video. The incident took place at Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad. Although the man escaped the elephant, he was fined Rs 4,000 by the forest department. Fluffy Alpaca Runs Happily Towards Camera Wearing Bows, Cute Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video of Angry Elephant Chasing a Man:

#Chamrajnagar: A tourist who ventured into the forest to capture images of the wild elephant. However, a wild elephant charged at him, and he narrowly escaped from being trampled by the elephant. The video of the incident has gone viral. Dept has ordered an inquiry. pic.twitter.com/1wKI4iKx0j — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 8, 2023

