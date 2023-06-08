Alpacas are truly the cutest animals. In a video doing the rounds of the internet, a cute alpaca is seen running towards the camera with a smiley face. The fluffy animal looks utterly adorable while approaching the camera. The alpaca is also seen wearing bows on his head. "I would’ve hugged this sweet creature the moment he approached me [sic]," a user commented on the video. Alfie, The Alpaca is Instagram's Weekly Fluff, Check Cute Pics and Videos of This Rescued Farm Animal.

Watch the Cute Video Here:

Cute fluffy alpaca running towards the camera pic.twitter.com/vMuW5EULa2 — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) June 7, 2023

