A tourist from Kerala narrowly escaped death after a wild elephant charged and trampled him in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve, a harrowing incident captured on video and widely shared online. The video, posted by retired IFS officer Susanta Nanda on X, shows the tusker standing amid vehicles and people before suddenly charging at the man walking along the roadside. The terrified tourist ran for his life but stumbled and fell, at which point the elephant stepped on him, pinning him momentarily under its foot. Despite the severe attack, the man escaped with injuries after the elephant withdrew. Forest officials confirmed he was rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently trying to identify him. Nanda emphasised the need to respect wild animals’ space, warning that a "tusker’s charge is unstoppable" and urging people not to risk their lives for photos. Elephant Attack in Karnataka: Forest Department Workers Survive Harrowing Chase by Wild Elephant in Hassan, Video Surfaces.

Kerala Tourist Trampled by Elephant in Bandipur

This is not a wildlife moment-it’s a tragedy 😔 Wild will be wild. Respect their space & power.They deserve their distance. Remember that a tuskers charge is unstoppable. Stay away from them. It’s not worth to loose one’s life for a photo. Life is more precious🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/F2N7Pt9PQX — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)