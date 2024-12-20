In a heart-stopping incident on the Mananthavady-Mysuru Road near the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, two motorcyclists narrowly escaped an elephant attack. The lone tusker charged towards them, forcing the riders to make a desperate escape. The incident, captured on video, shows the motorcycle riders fleeing for their lives as the tusker aggressively approached them. As the bike fell, the pillion rider, filming the encounter, ran towards safety while the rider stood frozen. Fortunately, the quick honking of a nearby truck and other vehicles prompted the tusker to retreat, allowing the riders to make their way to safety by hopping into the truck. Elephant Attack in Karnataka: 65-Year-Old Farmer Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant on Outskirts of Bengaluru; BJP Demands Action.

Elephant Chases Bikers on Karnataka Road

Two motorcycle riders escaped death by a whisker on the #MananthavadyMysuruRoad in #Bandipur tiger reserve under the #HDKote range when they were suddenly chased by lone tusker. Luckily, the managed to run to a truck and hopped in. Though it is not clear when the incident… pic.twitter.com/e4NHGckPId — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 20, 2024

