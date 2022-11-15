Can one get electrocuted while using a charging cell phone — whether for calls, texts, social media scrolling, or so on? This one's one of the widely asked questions. The inquiries were a response to messages, like the one in a viral TikTok video, supposedly warning cell phone users of the threat. Meanwhile, cell phone users generally do not risk serious electrocution if, or when, they use devices while they're charging. However, some low-quality chargers or faulty batteries could represent a small risk of electrocution. Video: Shopkeeper, Customers Escape Unhurt As Mobile Phone Explodes During Repair in UP’s Lalitpur.

Here's All You Need to Know:

A viral TikTok video warns users against using phones while they're charging, saying that the "electric waves" from the charging outlet "will come through your body." That's a significant exaggeration of actual risks, however. https://t.co/JmRCfzuQAh — snopes.com (@snopes) November 15, 2022

