The House panel has opened its second prime-time hearing aiming to show a minute-by-minute accounting of Donald Trump’s actions during the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Trump's speech during which he encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol and his tweet encouraging rioters to head home.

See Tweets:

Around 2:38 p.m. EST, as violence at the Capitol continued, Trump’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts posted: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”https://t.co/aiPVJkTZOs — snopes.com (@snopes) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)