A viral video circulating on social media, falsely claiming to show the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan in a compromising moment, has been debunked. The video shows him touching a woman’s back during what appears to be a video call, allegedly unaware his camera was still on. An X user shared the video with the caption, "Azerbaijan's PM Tharak , zoom online meeting". The man in the video is not the President or Prime Minister, but former MP and university professor Huseynbala Miralamov. Following the incident, Miralamov was dismissed from both his academic post and the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP). Donald Trump Received a Jet Labeled ‘Qatar’s B*tch’ From Qatar? Here’s A Fact-Check of Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

Azerbaijan PM Ali Hidayat Caught on Camera Touching Woman’s Back?

