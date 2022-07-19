A claim saying caste certificate is being asked in Indian Army's Agnipath recruitment scheme 2022 for the first time in the history of India. However, the PIB fact check has debunked the fake claim and said that "Requirement for aspirants to submit caste certificates and if required, religion certificates was always there. No change for Agniveer recruitment scheme has been made in this regard."

