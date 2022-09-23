A media report has been going viral where it claimed that a large number of trees were cut in Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary to make arrangements for PM Narendra Modi's visit with around 300 guests for the release of 8 Cheetahs in the national park. Meanwhile, Press Information Bureau has said that no trees were cut during PM Modi's visit, and the accommodation or lodging arrangements for the guests were made at Sesaipura FRH & Tourism Jungle Lodge. PIB, in its fact check, called these reports fake and urged citizens not to fall or share such fake news.

This News Is Fake:

Fake media reports claim that a large no of trees were cut in Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary to make arrangements for PM's visit with around 300 guests for release of 8 Cheetahs #PIBFactcheck ▶️No trees were cut ▶️Lodging arrangements were made at Sesaipura FRH & Tourism Jungle Lodge pic.twitter.com/CCVmFNw3Bb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)