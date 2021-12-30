The University of Delhi has debunked the ‘fake news’ regarding the reopening of the university that is doing rounds on Social media. The university, through a tweet, clarified that the DU reopening notice that is being circulated on social media is fake and it has not issued any notification on the reopening of Colleges.

See Tweet:

This is fake news. The University of Delhi has not issued any such notification on reopening of Colleges.https://t.co/ReiV9c1Mzz Valid until: 31 Dec 2021 — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) December 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)