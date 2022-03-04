A post has gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms where it is claimed that a cat, Mikael, "The Panther of Kharkiv," is trained by the Ukrainian army to spot Russian snipers. However, the claim is not true. A cat may enjoy chasing a red dot, but there is no evidence that this or any other cat has been trained to do the job described in the viral post. Also, experts agree that laser sights are a fictional convention for movies, but are not practical for long-range sniper shooting. Fact Check: Pornhub Blocked Russian Users? Here’s the Truth Behind Fake Viral Posts on Social Media.

Check Tweet:

Fact Check: 'Panther Of Kharkiv' Is NOT A Real Military Working Cat https://t.co/Ugf0eV5eMK — Lead Stories (@LeadStoriesCom) March 4, 2022

