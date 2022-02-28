A rumor started circulating on social media, shortly after sanctions against Russia over its military operations in Ukraine, that the adult website 'Pornhub' has imposed its own sanctions against Russia. It is rumored that Russian users are banned from accessing Pornhub and that they are shown Ukranian flags whenever they try to access the site. Hence the viral post showing that Russian users are blocked by Pornhub is fake.

According to the false rumor, Russian users who attempted to access Pornhub were blocked from its content and instead shown the Ukrainian flag. https://t.co/V4mPKmF6iL — snopes.com (@snopes) February 28, 2022

