PIB said that the claims of three IAF jets crashing in Himalayas is fake. (Photo credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, social media has been flooded with fake news and misinformation. One such post shared by several pro-Pakistan social media accounts claims that three fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have crashed in different areas of the Himalayan region. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the claim is fake. PIB said that the image circulated online is of an old IAF crash dating back to 2016. Govt Issues Advisory To Turn Off Location Services on Mobile Phone Amid Pakistani Drone Attacks? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

PIB Reveals Truth About IAF Jets Crashing in the Himalayas

🚨Did 3 IAF Jets Crash in Himalayas? 🚨 Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that three fighter jets have crashed in different areas of the Himalayan region.#PIBFactcheck - This claim is #FAKE - The image being circulated is old, dating back to… pic.twitter.com/WZ9cBLWXWI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

