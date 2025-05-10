A viral message on social media claims that the Government of India has issued an advisory urging citizens to turn off location services on their mobile phones due to ongoing Pakistani drone threats. However, PIB Fact Check has clarified that this claim is fake. No such advisory has been issued by any government body. The public is advised not to believe or circulate unverified information. Rely only on official government sources for accurate updates during sensitive situations. Fake News of Explosions at Jaipur Airport Amid Pakistan Drone Attacks Aired By Media Channels, District Administration Fact-Checks Reports.

Fact Check: No Advisory Issued to Turn Off Location Services, Says PIB

A viral image is claiming that an advisory has been issued, advising people to turn off location services on their phones immediately.#PIBFactCheck - This claim is FAKE - No such advisory has been issued by the GoI pic.twitter.com/8GmYpKXTkJ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)